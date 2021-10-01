New
eBay · 44 mins ago
$11 $21
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "HELOINDEAL028" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by yescomusa via eBay
Published 44 min ago
Amazon · 2 days ago
iMaihom LED Fairy Light 15-Pack
$7.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "XYBRSRCE" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White or Cool White.
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- 8 lighting modes
- each strand measures 7-feet and has 20 LEDs
- timer
- each is powered by two CR2032 batteries
moobibear.com · 1 mo ago
400-LED 164-Foot Outdoor String Lights
$28 $46
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" to drop this to $5 below our mention from June. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- Available in Warm White or Cool White.
- power adapter or solar power
- 8 lighting modes
- 400 LEDs
- IP65 waterproof
eBay · 2 days ago
Apple at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Nokia 106 Dual-Band GSM Phone
$25
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Apple 3.5mm EarPods
$6.99 $30
free shipping
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
eBay · 3 days ago
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3" 32GB Android Tablet w/ Dock
$99 $180
free shipping
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
