15-Ft Solar LED Double-Sided Patio Umbrella with Weight Base for $210

Costway offers the 15-Ft Solar LED Double-Sided Patio Umbrella with Weight Base in Beige, Orange, or Red for $259.95. Coupon code "DN46702539" cuts it to $210. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- 36 solar powered LED lights
- steel pole and ribs
- open and close crank handle
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
Save on furniture, covers for that furniture, fire pit accessories, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Perky-Pet Finch Feeder for $19 (a low by $31).
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
Save on over 40 items for home, garden, kids, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 4-Tier Patio/Balcony Flower and Herb Garden for $116 ($72 off and a price low).
Apply coupon code "DN79056138" for a savings of $75. Buy Now at Costway
- Freestanding, can be used as a portable or built-in to a counter
- Ice cubs are 0.9 inches cubed
- Ice making capacity: 110 lbs. in 24 hours
Save on fans, patio furniture, coolers, hammocks, and much more. Shop Now at Costway
Apply coupon code "DN10236497" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Costway
- puncture-resistant
- quick inflation and deflation
- Model: 10236497
Sign In or Register