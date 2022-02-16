Shop from dental products from Pedigree, OraVet, Virbac, Sentry, Whimzees, and more. Add $50 worth to cart and the free $15 eGift card will be added (it will be emailed after orders ships). Shop Now at Chewy
- Eligible items are marked.
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Mint Flavored Large Dental Dog Treats 36-Ct. Box for $14.99
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
You'd pay between $30 to $40 on Amazon for similar. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 40" x 30"
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Cappuccino pictured).
- dishwasher safe
- measures 18" x 7" x 11.6"
- holds 5 cups of water & 3.5 cups of food
- Model: 100-223-CT
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- 3-stage filter system
Save on winter apparel for your furry friends with prices start at $2. Shop Now at Chewy
- Pictured is the Frisco Boulder Plaid Insulated Dog & Cat Puffer Coat for $9.50 (50% off list).
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders $49 or more ship free.
Who doesn't love a furry friend in a coat? Send your pup out in style while yielding a 50% savings on these adorable dog coats. Shop Now at Chewy
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- X-Small for $12.50 ($12 off list).
- Small for $12.50 ($12 off list).
- Medium for $13 (in Yellow only, $13 off list).
- Large for $13 ($13 off list).
- X-Large for $13.50 ($13 off list).
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders $49 or more ship free.
Save on over 1,700 sizes and styles for every fish under the sea (try not to sing the Ariel song). Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Koller Products Smart Tank Semi-Hex Fish Aquarium for $48.34 ($7 low).
Sign In or Register