That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
14-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Function Knife
$3 $18
$1 shipping

That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Order 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
  • Swiss army styling
  • wood insert and carry case
  • includes 2-5/8" knife blade, can opener, cork screw, phillips screwdriver, rope saw, and more
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
