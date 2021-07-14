$14 Deals on July 14 at Szul: for $14
Szul · 52 mins ago
$14 Deals on July 14 at Szul
$14
free shipping

Save up to $235 on over 30 styles of earrings, bracelets, rings, and more. Buy Now at Szul

  • Pictured is the Szul Diamond Accent Swan Necklace in Gold Plated .925 Sterling Silver for $14 (low by $7).
  • Expires 7/15/2021
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
