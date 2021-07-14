$14 Deals on July 14 at Szul: for $14

New
Szul · 52 mins ago
$14
free shipping
Save up to $235 on over 30 styles of earrings, bracelets, rings, and more. Buy Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul Diamond Accent Swan Necklace in Gold Plated .925 Sterling Silver for $14 (low by $7).
Expires 7/15/2021
Published 52 min ago
Ashford · 1 wk ago
Ashford Clearance Sale
up to 94% off
free shipping
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, eyewear, jewelry and more. Plug, bag free shipping with coupon code "CLFSHIP" (an additional savings of $5.99 for orders under $99). Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's Achieve Watch for $35 (low by $8).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kosiner 9mm Huggie Hoop Earrings
$4 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "80OFFKOSINER" for 80% off, saving $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in five colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Promisy via Amazon.
- nickel free, lead free, and hypoallergenic
- 14K gold plated enamel
- cubic zirconia
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Jansme 1-TCW Moissanite Earrings
$30 $59
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "MVJ75NTH" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-TCW option drops to $34.50 after the same on page coupon and code.
- Sold by Jansme via Amazon.
- 5mm moissanite
- 18K white gold plated sterling silver
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
Men's Mariner Bracelet in Yellow Gold Ion Plate
$8.99 $31
free shipping
Apply code "DNEWS446621" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at UntilGone
- lobster clasp
Szul · 1 day ago
Szul Summer Madness Sale
up to 79% off
free shipping
Shop earrings, rings, and necklaces, on sale from just $107. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 1/8-TCW Diamond V Ring in 14K White Gold for $149 (a low by $40).
Szul · 6 days ago
Szul 1/2-TCW Half Bezel Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold
$599 $749
free shipping
At $950 off list, it's the best price we found by $150. Buy Now at Szul
- J to L color
- I2 to I3 clarity
- Model: RGF56518
