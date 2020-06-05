Combining archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars, director Ava DuVernay's examination of the U.S. prison system looks at how the country's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. This Oscar-nominated film won Best Documentary at the Emmys, the BAFTAs and the NAACP Image Award. Shop Now at YouTube
- It's rated TV-MA for mature audiences and is recommended for ages 17 and up.
- Netflix full feature
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
That's $3 for nothing other than a quick log in. Shop Now at Amazon
- The credit must be used on an eBook on the deal page.
- Sign in to your Amazon Account to automatically apply your credit.
- Credit must be claimed and used by June 30.
- applies to Kindle eBooks only
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
- Did we mention "The Cookout" is on here? Because "The Cookout" is on here.
Read up on a variety of historical topics with Captivating History. Subjects include American History, Founding Fathers, The Great Depression, The Age of Enlightenment, and many more. Shop Now at Amazon
- around 100 titles at no cost
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
It's closed for now, but you can still enjoy the... unique delights of Philadelphia's Mütter Museum, from The Soap Lady to the Giant Megacolon, thanks to this 25-minute walkthrough. Shop Now at YouTube
- "Soap Lady & The Giant Megacolon" is coming to a SyFy Friday night lineup sometime soon.
- curator Anna Dhody is your guide
This concert costs at least $13 to buy digitally – enjoy the official upload for free on YouTube instead. Something something Working On a Stream. Shop Now at YouTube
- The important bits are Nils' Youngstown solo and the Jungleland sax solo. Everything else is just a really good excuse for those to happen.
English National Ballet kicks off its own free streaming beginning April 22 with the Frida Kahlo-inspired "Broken Wings". Future performances include "Dust", a ballet focusing on the women of World War I. Shop Now at YouTube
- Watch a new stream every Wednesday, available free for 48 hours.
- Check Facebook or YouTube for more information.
