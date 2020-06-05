New
"13th" Documentary
Free to stream

Combining archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars, director Ava DuVernay's examination of the U.S. prison system looks at how the country's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. This Oscar-nominated film won Best Documentary at the Emmys, the BAFTAs and the NAACP Image Award. Shop Now at YouTube

  • It's rated TV-MA for mature audiences and is recommended for ages 17 and up.
  • Netflix full feature
