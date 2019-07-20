13 Deals takes 13% off sitewide via coupon code "13on13". Shipping starts at $1.49, although many items bag free shipping. That's the largest flat % off discount we've seen from 13 Deals. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon Warehouse takes an extra 20% off select open-box, used, and closeout items during its Prime Day Celebration Sale. (Eligible items are marked with "20% off".) Prime members bag free shipping. Discounted items include computers and tablets, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, and kitchen gadgets. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
For Prime members, Amazon continues to take up to 70% off first-order subscription boxes. These orders receive free shipping. Save on pet-related subscriptions, the gentleman's box, the allure beauty box, and more. Shop Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
