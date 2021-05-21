120W LED Wall Pack Light for $90

Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear50" and save $110 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear40" and save $27 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 color temperatures
- dimmable
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to make this a low by $7. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3.2-feet each
- two-sided adhesive
- cuttable
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- IP65 water-resistant
- motion sensor
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear40" and save $26 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 24-key remote
- 16 static lights
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear40" and save $26 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- app controlled w/ music sync
- 8 static color modes, 4 dynamic color modes, 4 music modes
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 200 LEDs
- 8 modes
- IP65 waterproof
Sign In or Register