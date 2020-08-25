exclusive
New
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
120" Stand Up Paddle Board Kit for Beginners
$300 $500
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "dealnews40" for a savings of $200. Buy Now at bougerv.com

Features
  • includes a backpack carry bag, carbon paddle, dual-action hand pump, leg leash, fin, and waterproof phone pouch
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "dealnews40"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors bougerv.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register