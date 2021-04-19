New
Walgreens · 8 mins ago
12-oz. Soda Cans 12-Pack
6 for $16.49
pickup

It works out at just 23 cents per can. Buy Now at Walgreens

Tips
  • Add six to your cart and apply coupon "FAST25" to get this price.
  • You must be signed into your Walgreens account to use the code (it's free to join.)
  • A bag fee may apply in cart.
  • Pictured is the Coca-Cola 12-oz. Can 12-Pack, you'll get six for $16.49 (low by $10.)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FAST25"
  • Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Groceries Walgreens
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register