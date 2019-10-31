New
12min Book Summary Library: Lifetime Subscription
$27 $347
iPhone and Android app

That's a savings of $319 and $42 less than just a 1-year subscription. Buy Now at StackSocial

  • use coupon code "DN30" to drop the price to $27.30
  • read or listen to non-fiction books condensed into 12-minute narrative breakdowns
  • Expires 10/31/2019
