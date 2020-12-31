New
joytutus.com · 29 mins ago
$43 $53
free shipping
Coupon code "AFFSAVE10" saves you $10. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- 3 valves for inflating bicycle, automobile, and motorcycle tires, balls, inflatable toys, and more
- rechargeable built-in lithium battery
- 2 built-in LED lights
- backlit LCD display
- 150 PSI
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
Eonlion 60W Oil Change Pump Extractor
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "FY3CEKY6" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Toolspaly via Amazon.
- Available in Yellow.
Features
- includes 4 hose clips
- extract oil from car, motorcycle, boat, forklift, tractor, lawn mower, etc...
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Ridgid 1.25" Car Cleaning Accessory Kit
$20 $41
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- fits all Ridgid brand vacuum cleaners
- includes 10-ft. hose, soft bristle brush, stiff bristle brush, crevice tool, claw nozzle, and adapters to connect 1-1/4" accessories to 2-1/2" hose
- Model: VT2534
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Automotive Equipment & Tools at Amazon
up to 37% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on batteries, OBD2 scanners, hand tools, air compressors, and much, much more. Shop Now at Amazon
eBay · 6 days ago
Garmin Dash Cam 30
$50 $170
free shipping
That's $120 less than buying at Garmin direct. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
Features
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
exclusive
joytutus.com · 2 wks ago
Foldable Car Sun Umbrella
$14 $27
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Take 50% off with coupon code "AFFJT50". Buy Now at joytutus.com
Tips
- It's also available with a safety hammer for $16 (a low by $2) with the same code.
Features
- includes flannel storage bag
- measures 56" x 31"
- Model: A1916-00102
joytutus.com · 4 wks ago
Adaptable Fit Car Organizer and Storage Box
$22 $31
free shipping
That's a savings of $9 via coupon code "AFFJT30". Buy Now at joytutus.com
Tips
- The 2-Pack option is also available for $28 after the same code.
Features
- fits in the gap between seat and console
- spring design fits most cars
- USB cord slot
exclusive
joytutus.com · 1 mo ago
15W Wireless Qi Car Charger
$25 $42
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "dealnews40" to save $17 off list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- smart automatic sensor design
- car holder can hold all phones with a width of 60-80mm
- magnetic suction charging head to fit non-Qi phones
- vent clip
- 1 USB Type C cable
joytutus.com · 1 mo ago
Car Grab Bar w/ Window Breaker and Seat Belt Cutter
$23 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dealnews40" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- compatible with most vehicles
- safely supports up to 300 lbs.
- measures 9" x 1"
