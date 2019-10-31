Personalize your DealNews Experience
Tejava offers 12 Tejava Keurig K-Cup Pods in several flavors (Pineapple Mango pictured) for $3.99. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. Buy Now at Tejava
That's a savings of $17 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $12 under what your local Walmart charges. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $2 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our short-lived mention from yesterday, $2 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
