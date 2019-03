Altatac via Rakuten offers a Microsoft 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership bundled with Titanfall 2 for Xbox One (includes Nitro Scorch Pack) for $54.11. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to. With, that's $7 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, we saw the 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership alone for $45 in February.) Deal ends March 6.Note: It's the same Titanfall 2 created by Respawn Entertainment who're also known for Apex Legends which is set in the same universe.