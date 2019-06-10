New
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $22 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adhesive or magnetic mounting
- two AAA batteries required (included)
Details
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 2 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 3 days ago
Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Letour LED Market via Amazon offers its Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp in style LT-W608 for $23.99. Coupon code "K6LSTFC4" drops that to $16.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 lighting modes with 120° illumination angle
- up to 5 hours run time on 30-minute charge
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: LT-W608
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight
$9 $16
free shipping w Prime
Suswill via Amazon offers the Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99. Coupon code "HAAJWXN3" cuts it to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Buy Now
Features
- up to five hours of runtime per charge
- COB work light
- magnetic base
- requires one 18650 Lithium ion battery (included)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
UltraFire 300-Lumen Mini Flashlights 3-Pack
$9 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
UltraFireUS via Amazon offers the UltraFire 300-Lumen Mini Flashlights 3-Pack in Black for $11.99. Coupon code "24U6NPGZ" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IPX6 water resistant rating
- up to 100,000-hour lifespan
- adjustable zoom focus
- requires 1 AA or 1 14500 3.7-volt rechargeable battery (not included)
- Model: 5333501145
Bestekmall · 1 wk ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 5 days ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Moonrays Payton Solar LED Path Light 8-Pack
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Moonrays Payton Solar LED Path Light 8-Pack for $20.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 2.4-lumen output per light
- automatic turn-on at dusk
- each light requires 1 AA battery (included)
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System
$15 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System in Blue for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 58" x 82" opened
- waterproof
- thermal reflective
- tear-resistant
- reinforced strap grommets and 2-sided zipper
- made of double-sided aluminized / laminate fiber scrim
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Walgreen's Walgreens Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen 6-Pack
$24 $66
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Walgreens Hydrating Continuous Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen 9.3-oz. 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from three days ago, $3.99 per bottle, and $13 under the price from Walgreens direct for a similar sunscreen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Large 24-Can Soft Side Insulated Cooler
$19
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Large 24-Can Soft Side Insulated Cooler in Camo for $19.49 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- zippered top compartment
- side mesh pocket
- measures 16" x 10" x 10"
iTunes · 6 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 6 days ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
