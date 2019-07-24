- Create an Account or Login
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 11" Paracord Survival / Camping Knife for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Mojave Outdoor Inc. via Amazon offers the Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife for $59. Coupon code "ATRIZ5YW" cuts the price to $35.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife for $8.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Heikio via Amazon offers the Heikio Retractable Utility Knife 3-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "HDKNIFE5" cuts the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
5 Star Deal via eBay offers the Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
13 Deals takes 13% off sitewide via coupon code "13on13". Shipping starts at $1.49, although many items bag free shipping. That's the largest flat % off discount we've seen from 13 Deals. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
