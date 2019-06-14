sponsored
As a Father's Day offer, Security Annke Technology takes up to 32% off a selection of Annke 1080p Wireless Pan/Tilt Home Security IP Cameras via the appropriate coupon code, dropping prices to as low as $29.91. The first camera is discounted via coupon code "F5AWCNLT", while the other two are discounted via "FZZSNXAY". Shop Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vodool 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera
$13 $26
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Vodool 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera in White for $25.99. Coupon code "QFXUYAKR" drops that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from October, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video resolution w/ 90° viewing angle
- motion detection and night vision
- micro SD slot
- iOS and Android app support
- built in microphone and speaker
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Jooan 720p 4-Cam 8-Ch Security Camera System
$80
free shipping
That's a $40 savings and the best we could find
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
LedianTech USB Wall Adapter Hidden Camera
$27 $35
free shipping
LedianTech via Amazon offers its LedianTech USB Wall Adapter 1080p Hidden Camera for $37.99. Coupon code "3078RFOM" cuts that to $26.59. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- up to 36 hours of loop-recording
- 80° camera angle
- TF card slot (includes 32GB card)
