Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find today by $25. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now at Home Depot
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Add a bit of beauty to your home while saving $17. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Save on a variety of shrubs. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
