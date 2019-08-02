- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Cozyarray via eBay offers the 100% Egyptian Cotton Bath and Hand Towel 6-Piece Set in White for $15.99 with free shipping. That's around $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot offers the Stylewell Hygrocotton 6-Piece Towel Set in several colors (White pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Lagu Sand Repelling Beach Towel in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN10" cuts the price to $22.50. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the EmojiPals Kids' Rainbow 24" x 50" Hooded Towel for $9.75. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Crimson for $4.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels and Washcloths with prices starting from $6.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's up to $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's $36 under our January mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $56 under what Amazon charges for a refurb.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
