eBay · 36 mins ago
100% Egyptian Cotton Bath and Hand Towel 6-Piece Set
$16 $60
free shipping

Cozyarray via eBay offers the 100% Egyptian Cotton Bath and Hand Towel 6-Piece Set in White for $15.99 with free shipping. That's around $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 washcloths measuring 13x13"
  • 2 hand towels measuring 16x30"
  • 2 bath towels measuring 27x50"
