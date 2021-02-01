Apply coupon code "DNDLZ" to save a total of $1,640 off list, plus, you'd pay at least $20 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- steel frame
- 8 reinforced legs
- 16 ground stakes
- 4 zippered sidewalls
- 2-tier roof design for air circulation
- waterproof and breathable PU coated fabric
That's $20 under the best price we could find for a comparable item. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Iron frame
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brown.
- Sold by VM Express via Amazon.
- measures 2" x 23" x 44"
- made of weather-resistant resin
These start at $34 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- The lumber is not included.
- build a low table, side table, or coffee table any size up to 8-feet
- Model: 90140
That's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- for USDA hardiness zones 3 to 9
- 20+ types of seeds
- non-GMO
Apply coupon code "DNLZY" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several color (Blue pictured).
- 5 adjustable backrest positions
- padded with recycled cotton
- removeable linen cover
- USB interface
Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- supports up to 10-lb. load
- built-in drain pump and drainage tube
- built-in germicidal UV light
- 6 programs and 3 water level selections
- removable lint filter
- adjustable bottom feet
- measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Apply coupon code "DNPTIOST" to save an additional $20, for a total of $540 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- acacia wood frame
- washable cushion covers
- includes loveseat, lounge, and table
Apply coupon code "DNHP10" to save $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-flare display
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC SSD
- Windows Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register