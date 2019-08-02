New
Google Express · 1 hr ago
10th-Gen. Amazon Kindle eReader
$60 $90
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the 10th-Gen. Amazon Kindle eReader in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • 6” 167-ppi glare-free display
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size
  • Audible audiobook streaming (with Audible membership, not included)
