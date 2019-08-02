- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 10th-Gen. Amazon Kindle eReader in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Google Express takes up to 30% off a selection of computer accessories, TVs, audio, decor, backpacks, and more during its Back to School Sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the 3-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop in Silver for $1,099. Coupon code "MACTECHBTS19" cuts that to $968. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $131, although we saw it for $68 less in our April mention. Buy Now
AntOnline via Google Express offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with Surface Pen and Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $869.99. Coupon code "TECHB2S19" drops that to $782.99. With free shipping, that's at least $68 less than you'd pay for these items separately, and just $84 more than our June mention for the tablet alone. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a range of items during its Off to College Sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on small kitchen appliances, office supplies, bedding, apparel, and more. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with Amazon's Prime Day price as an all-time low. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Connect for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal for $22. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That ties Amazon's Prime Day price and is within $2 of the best we've ever seen. (It's a low by $28.) Buy Now
