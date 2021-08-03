10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay for $284

You'd pay at least $300 for 10-oz. silver bars of this quality elsewhere, plus each bar includes an assay card.
Update: The price increased to $283.73. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
- each bar has an individual serial number and weighs 10 troy oz.
- assay card included
- 0.999 fineness
Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- contains approximately 1325 blocks
- finished product measures 4" x 6.5"x 5"
These pipes are fun and functional sensory toys that pop, stretch, and connect. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Makers Mate Inc via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's one of my toddler's favorite toys and he's tuning his fine motor skills while playing."
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Older-gen. iPhones start from $49.99, iPads from $109.97, and MacBooks from $249.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $849.99 ($250 less than factory-sealed).
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
