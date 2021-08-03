10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay for $284
eBay · 21 hrs ago
10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay
$284
free shipping

You'd pay at least $300 for 10-oz. silver bars of this quality elsewhere, plus each bar includes an assay card.

Update: The price increased to $283.73. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
Features
  • each bar has an individual serial number and weighs 10 troy oz.
  • assay card included
  • 0.999 fineness
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register