10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay for $280
New
eBay · 47 mins ago
10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay
$280
free shipping

You'd pay at least $300 for 10-oz. silver bars of this quality elsewhere, plus each bar includes an assay card. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
Features
  • each bar has an individual serial number and weighs 10 troy oz.
  • assay card included
  • 0.999 fineness
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register