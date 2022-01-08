New
eBay · 48 mins ago
$263
free shipping
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $9. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
Features
- each bar has an individual serial number and weighs 10 troy oz.
- assay card included
- 0.999 fineness
Details
Comments
Published 48 min ago
eBay · 2 days ago
Bullion Deals at eBay
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the 2022 Canada 1-oz. Proof Silver Lunar Year of The Tiger RCM Coin for $82.99 ($42 off).
eBay · 1 day ago
1 Utah Goldback Aurum Gold Foil Note
$6.45 $15
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Modern Coin Mart via eBay.
Features
- legal tender in the state of Utah
Entertainment Earth · 1 wk ago
Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Lightsaber
Preorders for $250
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Entertainment Earth
Tips
- This item is expected to be released on October 1, 2022.
Amazon · 5 days ago
The Far Side 2022 Off-The-Wall Calendar
$7.99 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Barnes & Noble charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $4.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- by Gary Larson
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$700 $2,899
free shipping
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
eBay · 2 days ago
Super Loud Train Horn for Motorcycle/Car
$9.99
free shipping
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
Features
- 300dB
eBay · 1 day ago
ASICS Men's Running Shoes at eBay
From $28
free shipping
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
