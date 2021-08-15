10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay for $261
eBay · 19 hrs ago
10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay
$261
free shipping

It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $22.

Update: It's now $261.14. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bullion Exchanges via eBay.
Features
  • each bar has an individual serial number and weighs 10 troy oz.
  • assay card included
  • 0.999 fineness
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 5 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register