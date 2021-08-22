10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay for $254
eBay · 1 hr ago
10-oz. Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar w/Assay
$254
free shipping

It's $3 under our mention from four days ago and the best price we've seen. It's the lowest price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at eBay

  • each bar has an individual serial number and weighs 10 troy oz.
  • assay card included
  • 0.999 fineness
