Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Orico Technology Co. via Amazon offers its Orico USB C to VGA Adapter in RCV--GD or RCV-SV for $15.99. Coupon code "482KYOCK" drops that to $4.80. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
