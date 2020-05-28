Open Offer in New Tab
New
Steam · 1 hr ago
10 Second Ninja X for PC
free

That's a buck less than you'd pay elsewhere today, and the first time it's been free. Shop Now at Steam

  • TheSixthAxis gave it 8/10 and called it "the epitome of bite-sized gaming"
  • Expires 5/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
