That Daily Deal offers this 10-Piece Stainless Steel Manicure Set for $4.49 with free shipping. That's $11 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends May 23. Buy Now
Tips
  • The case design may vary.
Features
  • finger nail and toe nail clippers
  • cuticle cutter, cuticle trimmer, & cuticle pusher
  • scissors, tweezers, double-sided nail file, & ear picker
  • wallet-style zipper case