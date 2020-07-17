New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$4 $15
$1 shipping
It's $11 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- The case design may vary.
- Shipping adds $1.49.
Features
- finger nail and toe nail clippers
- cuticle cutter, cuticle trimmer, & cuticle pusher
- scissors, tweezers, double-sided nail file, & ear picker
- wallet-style zipper case
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
4 wks ago
La Roche Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk Sample
free
Just fill in a few personal details and the sample will be on it's way to you. Shop Now
Features
- SPF 60
Target · 1 wk ago
Wahl Elite Pro High Performance Hair Clipper Kit
$39 $60
pickup
It's the best price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now available for pickup only, at select stores. Buy Now at Target
Features
- 8-foot power cord
- 24 pieces including 10 guide combs, cape, case, and more
- Model: 79602
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gold Bond Original Strength Body Powder 1oz. Bottle
$1
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll pay at least a buck more locally. Buy Now at Amazon
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Cottonelle FreshFeel Flushable Wet Wipes 336-Pack
$14
free shipping via Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 42-ct. flip-top packs
13 Deals · 4 days ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
