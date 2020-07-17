New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
10-Piece Stainless Steel Manicure Set
$4 $15
$1 shipping

It's $11 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • The case design may vary.
  • Shipping adds $1.49.
Features
  • finger nail and toe nail clippers
  • cuticle cutter, cuticle trimmer, & cuticle pusher
  • scissors, tweezers, double-sided nail file, & ear picker
  • wallet-style zipper case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Personal Care 13 Deals
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register