New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 44 mins ago
10-Piece Stainless Steel Manicure Set
$4 $15
$1 shipping

That's $11 off and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • The case design may vary.
Features
  • finger nail and toe nail clippers
  • cuticle cutter, cuticle trimmer, & cuticle pusher
  • scissors, tweezers, double-sided nail file, & ear picker
  • wallet-style zipper case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Personal Care That Daily Deal
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register