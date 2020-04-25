Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
10-Piece Smart Phone Lens, Tripod and Selfie Bundle
$14 $110
$8 shipping

It's $96 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave

Features
  • 1 180 degree fisheye lens
  • .67 wide angle lens
  • macro lens
  • universal clip for smaller lenses
  • 2x telescope zoom lens with universal clip
  • mini tripod
  • universal 1/4" mount for smartphones
  • mini wireless bluetooth keychain remote control
  • selfie stick
  • carrying case for lenses
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camera Accessories MorningSave
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
thequietman44
$110 is a ludicrous list price for this collection of cheap accessories. $14 + shipping is the price these kinds of packages normally sell for on Amazon/eBay, perhaps without the Bluetooth remote.
11 min ago