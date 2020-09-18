New
$10 Nordstrom Gift Card
free when you buy online, choose curbside pickup

Bag yourself a future $10 savings when you buy something online at any price, and choose curbside pickup. You can save even more by shopping its current Anniversary Sale (see below.) Shop Now at Nordstrom

  • There's no minimum purchase required.
  • The card will be emailed by September 18.
  • It can be used between September 18 and October 18.
  • Email delivery
