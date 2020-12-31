Open Offer in New Tab
ShermansTravel
10-Night France & Italy 4-City Flight & Hotel Vacation
from $1,988 for 2 $2,718

That's a $730 low to explore Paris, Venice, Florence, and Rome. (It's also less than many comparable 6- to 7-night European packages.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • We found this price departing from New York, NY (JFK) on March 8.
Features
  • roundtrip international airfare
  • 3-night hotel stays in Paris, France; and Rome, Italy.
  • 2-night hotel stays in Venice, Italy; and Florence, Italy.
  • flights between cities
  • Expires 12/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
