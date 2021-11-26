Bag a free $10 gift card with $100 or more gift card purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can get up to 2 per household. The $10 bonus card is automatically added to your cart.
- only applies to the E-Gift Card option
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on everything from Bosch and Makita tool sets, to Google Nest, lighting, home security, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on more than a dozen water filtration solutions. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Maxblue RO 5-Stage Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $132.30. It's a $57 savings.
Choose from hardwood, tile, vinyl, or laminate. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free delivery of local orders of $50 or more (exclusions apply).
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Take up to an extra $750 off already reduced prices when you buy more. (Eligible items are marked; discount applies in cart.) Shop Now at Lowe's
- Extra $150 off $1,499.
- Extra $300 off $1,999.
- Extra $500 off $2,499.
- Extra $750 off $5,000.
- Free local delivery only applies to major appliance orders of $299 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register