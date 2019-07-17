That Daily Deal offers this 10-Foot High Speed Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further reference, we saw a single cable for a buck less in our mention from last November.) Buy Now
- protective polymer webbing
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $28.49. Coupon code "T5JBD8VP" cuts it to $14.24. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
Sokofit via Amazon offers the Durebler Cell Phone / Tablet Stand in Black for $9.99. Clip the $1 off on-page coupon and apply code "JNJNJMBN" to cut that to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our previous mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $4.99. Buy Now
- 5 silicone suction cups for device and surface
- 360° rotation
Amabana Direct via Amazon offers its Amabana Car Cup Holder Gooseneck Phone Mount in Regular cup phone holder 8" for $22.99. Coupon code "UTVTNQWR" cuts that to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has fallen to $6.99. Buy Now
- The Magnetic cup phone holder option drops to $6.99 via the same code.
- 360° head rotation
- adjustable side grips
- adjustable base expands from 2.5" to 3.9"
Futesj via Amazon offers its Futesj USB Type C 6-Foot Cable 2-Pack in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "9UFE3BOO" cuts the price to $5.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- nylon braided
- transfer speeds up to 480Mbps
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Connect for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two days ago at $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- compatible with iOS 9.0 or higher or Android 5.0 or higher
- connects your home phone to a compatible Echo device
Starlightshining via Amazon offers the CyvenSmart 6-Foot USB C Charging Cable 5-Pack in Red for $13.99. Coupon code "9CD3644S" cuts the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- nylon braided
- supports QC 2.0
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dividers for cell phones and tablets
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 1 USB 2A port
- 2 USB 2A IC Smart Ports
a-depot via eBay offers the Baseus Slim Hybrid Case for Apple iPhone 7/7 Plus/8 in several colors (Blue pictured) for $4.99 with free shipping. That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hidden magnetic kickstand
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- six packs of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
- 30 wipes per pack (360 wipes altogether)
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon offers Prime members the S'well 17-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Teakwood for $9.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- BPA-free
- keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
- Model: WWB-TEAK01
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Company 19 via Amazon offers the Core Carver Doorway Chin Up Bar for $29.95. Coupon code "PULLUP40" drops it to $17.97. With free shipping, that's around $2 less than the best price we could find for a comparable package elsewhere. Buy Now
- The regular width fits doors from 25" to 51", while the longer bar fits doors from 32" to 51"
- 2 15-lb. resistance tubes
- 2 sets of door mounts (so you can move the bar between them)
- supports up to 265 lbs.
