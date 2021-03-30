New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 48 mins ago
$15 $60
$1 shipping
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- In iPhone Lightening or USB-C
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Anker MagSafe Wireless Charger
$16 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
Features
- built-in USB C cable
- Model: A2560
Amazon · 5 days ago
Tewicky 3-Foot USB-A to USB-C Fast Charging Cable
$7.94 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50V6KBS7" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tewiky Direct via Amazon.
Features
- compatible w/ quick charge 3.0
- magnetic charging
- Model: US-A135-000025
Amazon · 2 wks ago
LifeProof LIFEACTIV Power Pack 20
$25 $50
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $24.98, and save $15 over the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- USB-C to USB-C lanyard cable
- 20,000mAh capacity
Amazon · 4 days ago
Speat USB-C Wall Charger
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "JTOZWLMY" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sznanming via Amazon.
Features
- for Apple devices
- over-voltage, over-heating protection
- charging cable not included
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
The Nobleman Man Wipes 30-Count 12-Pack
$15 $60
$2 shipping
That's less than $2 per pack and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Order 3 or more 12-packs and shipping is free.
Features
- six 30-count packs of of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six 30-count packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
Sign In or Register