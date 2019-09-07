Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in several colors (Blue pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart offers the AZ Patio Heaters 28" Propane Fire Pit Table with Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover in Matte Black for $139.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $136.59. That's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
