Click "Shop Now" on the "FREE $10 Ace eGift Card" banner about a quarter of the way down the homepage and apply coupon code "ACEHOLIDAY21" at checkout to bag yourself a bonus $10 to spend on tools, patio furniture, grills, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- A maximum of 2 bonus gift cards applies.
- choose from a variety of gift card designs
Need a last-minute gift? Save up to 20% on gift cards for popular stores and restaurants, including Lowe's, Kohl's, Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory, Jiffy Lube, Ihop, REI, and more. Shop Now
- Most cards have email delivery. Select cards also have a physical card option.
Save on gift cards from Uber Eats, Bath & Body Works, Fanatics, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Apply the coupon code listed on the product page to get the discount.
- Pictured is a Famous Dave's BBQ $50 eGift Card for $40 after code "FAMOUS" (low by $10).
Pick up a $45 Sam's Club gift card for free when you buy a 1-year membership. Since the membership is $45, you're essentially getting it for free. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Allow up to 30 days to receive eGiftCard by email.
Get a discount at Panera, Krispy Kreme, Texas de Brazil, AMC, and many more dining, entertainment, and shopping establishments. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Pictured are Krispy Kreme $50 Value Gift Cards for $37.50 (a savings of $13).
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
