Walmart offers the Miabella 1.3-Total Carat Weight 3-Stone Created White Sapphire and Diamond-Accent Engagement Ring in 10K White Gold forwith. That's $30 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. It features one 6mm and two 3mm created sapphires and 12 accent diamonds of G-H color and I2-I3 clarity. It's available in sizes 4 to 9.