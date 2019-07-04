exclusive
New
Szul · 5 mins ago
1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Floating Necklace
$888 $4,999
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Szul offers this 1-Total Carat Weight Diamond Solitaire Floating Necklace in 14K White Gold for $888 with free shipping. That's $4,111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • I1-I2 clarity
  • F-G color
  • 18" chain
↑ less
Buy from Szul
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/4/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register