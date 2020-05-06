Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Szul · 55 mins ago
1-tcw Diamond Hoop Earrings in 10K Yellow Gold
$347 $429
free shipping

That's a savings of $842 off list price. Buy Now at Szul

Tips
  • To receive by Mother's Day, choose Guaranteed Delivery by Mother's Day as your shipping option at checkout.
Features
  • AGI certified Good cut, K-L color, and I2-I3 clarity
  • channel set diamonds
  • snap-down clasps
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/6/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul
Women's Mother's Day Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register