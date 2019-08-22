Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Ending today, Monoprice via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $89. Coupon code "MN11" cuts that to $77.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. (We saw it for $79 with $12 in Rakuten super points last week.) Buy Now
With a first-time purchase from your Baby Registry of $15 or more, Amazon offers the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $4.99. Prime members get free shipping. Excluding the first-time purchase, that's $17 under our mention from almost three weeks ago, and around $25 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Night Owl 1080p Smart Video Doorbell for $49.98 plus $5.02 for shipping. (Non-members pay $5 extra.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge around $100. Shop Now
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Show 5 in Sandstone or Charcoal for $64.99 with free shipping. Excluding the below mentions, that's the best deal we could find now by $5 (most retailers charge $90 or more) and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It was $50 on Prime Day.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Sign In or Register