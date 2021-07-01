1st Gen. Facebook Portal 10.1" Smart Video Calling Touch Screen for $89
Portal from Facebook
1st Gen. Facebook Portal 10.1" Smart Video Calling Touch Screen
$89 $199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PORTALSUMMER" to get it for $36 less than you'd pay on Amazon.

  • Choose from Black or White
  • make video calls using your Messenger and WhatsApp account without a phone
  • Story Time and AR effects
  • Expires 7/31/2021
