1st Gen. Facebook Portal 10.1" Smart Video Calling Touch Screen for $89

New
Portal from Facebook · 39 mins ago
$89 $199
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PORTALSUMMER" to get it for $36 less than you'd pay on Amazon. Buy Now at Portal from Facebook
Tips
- Choose from Black or White
Features
- make video calls using your Messenger and WhatsApp account without a phone
- Story Time and AR effects
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Echo Trade-In at Amazon
25% off new Echo + Amazon GC
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote.
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
Features
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Motorola Moto Smart Speaker w/ Amazon Alexa
$15 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Refurb SimplySmart Home Switchmate Light Switch
$8.99 $13
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNEWS697621" to get it for $2 less than the best price we could find for a new unit Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- No warranty info is provided.
Features
- instantly places over your existing light switches
- responds to voice commands, turns lights on automatically when you arrive home, & has multiple timers
- Model: TSM001WCAN
eBay · 1 wk ago
Google Nest Products at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on over 80 Google smart products, including Nest Learning Thermostats, Hub displays, mesh routers, and headphones. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Google Nest Hub (2nd-Gen) bundled with a Google Next Mini (2nd-Gen) for $89. ($101 off)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
