eBay · 1 hr ago
1-oz. APMEX Silver Bars
10 for $282
free shipping

That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.

Update: It's now $282.40. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by APMEX via eBay.
Features
  • .999 fine silver
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
mixter1245
You need a better finder. $268.00 else where.
4 days 12 hr ago