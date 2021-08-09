1-oz. Lunar Year of the Ox Gold Bar for $1,840
eBay · 1 hr ago
1-oz. Lunar Year of the Ox Gold Bar
$1,840
free shipping

That's $22 below our mention from a few days ago and at least $34 less than you'd pay elsewhere, including Scottsdalesilver direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Scottsdalesilver via eBay.
  • 1 Troy oz.
  • 0.9999 fineness
  • Certi-Lock technology
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
BlueOak
Seriously? $12 off $1,862? That's 0.006 off or about a half percent off. BTW, the current price of gold in the market is $1,763.
1 day 33 min ago