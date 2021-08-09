1-oz. Lunar Year of the Ox Gold Bar for $1,826

That's $22 below our mention from a few days ago and at least $34 less than you'd pay elsewhere, including Scottsdalesilver direct.
Update: The price has dropped to $1826.43. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Scottsdalesilver via eBay.
- 1 Troy oz.
- 0.9999 fineness
- Certi-Lock technology
-
Published 6 hr ago
Verified 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $87, and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
- Uncirculated
- .1947-oz. bullion
- 0.900 fineness
- random year (1925 - 1933)
These bars have a deep mirror, prooflike finish and feature an American eagle design on the front, with the APMEX logo and web address, weight, and purity on the reverse. It's also under $300 for the first time we've seen.
Update: The price is now $283.90. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay
- .999 fine silver
- Model: 81774
That's $19 under our June mention and the best deal we could find now by $107.
Update: The price has dropped to $237.82. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
- If you're stocking up, ignore this seller's multi-buy options and opt for this 5-pack for $1,155.34. (It's around $30 cheaper).
Save on single coins, rolls of dimes and half dollars, silver bars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by a variety of third-party eBay sellers; you can find further details and the store ratings on the right-hand side of the product pages.
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Sign In or Register