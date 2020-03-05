Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
1-lb. Refillable Propane Cylinder with Refill Adapter Kit
$33 $50
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping (otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge).
  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • Refill your Propane Tank in 4 Steps
  • Eco Friendly Design
  • 14.5" x 5" x 14"
  • Model: YSN1LBKT
