Walmart · 1 hr ago
1-lb. Refillable Propane Cylinder with Refill Adapter Kit
$33 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping (otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge).
  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • Refill your Propane Tank in 4 Steps
  • Eco Friendly Design
  • 14.5" x 5" x 14"
  • Model: YSN1LBKT
  • Published 12 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
4 comments
ImPhlip
I have these and they are easier to refill and safer than the other refill adapters.
I have this kit but haven't used it.
I use the forklift adapter sold by the same company since I have a 40lb forklift tank.

These tanks have a purge/overflow built in so you will be guaranteed it's full and not guessing. No need to pre chill the tank.

Google it and you may find a propane company selling the tanks themselves. I found them for around $10-$12.

They won't fit the mr heater big buddy without modification. Bought it in 2016 and they still look new. The tanks with a protective screw on cap.
36 min ago
BlueOak
Refilling 1 lb propane tanks via a larger tank works, but be smart about researching it before attempting.

Tips - pre-chill the small tanks in the freezer and only refill outside, in warmer weather (large tank at "room" temperature). Have a small digital scale available to check before and after weights to assure you are not over-filling. But overfilling is fairly difficult - it often takes more than one chill-refill cycle to get that much propane to pour into the small tank.

Mr. Heater also makes a good adapter. You don't really need the stand if you have the appropriate setup on a table.
8 hr 32 min ago
jonathan_gleich
Every tank sold on the planet is refillable.. this is a joke.
8 hr 38 min ago
anddan
Same on Amazon, plus you can buy refillable tank separately

https://www.amazon.com/...opane%2Caps%2C236&amp;sr=8-3
9 hr 32 min ago