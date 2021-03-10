sponsored
New
1Password · 1 hr ago
14-day free trial
Try this popular password manager free for 14 days. Choose from plans designed for individuals, families, and work. Shop Now at 1Password
Tips
- Individual plans start at $3/mo. (when billed annually)
- Family plans start at $5/mo. (when billed annually)
- Team plans start at $4 per user/mo.
- Business plans start at $8 per user/mo. (includes free family accounts per user)
Features
- Use it as a secure password manager, plus a digital vault, form filler, and digital wallet.
- 2019 Webby award winner & highest rated password manager on Trustpilot.com.
- No limit on the number of devices you can use, nor the number of passwords you can store
- Password generator & compromised password alerts
- Import your data from other password managers
- Travel Mode to safely cross borders
- Use as an authenticator for TOTP (time-based one-time password) logins
- Apps and extensions available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, & most web browsers
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
free
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
4 wks ago
Sony Pictures Zoom Backgrounds
free
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
Features
- digital download
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Udemy Courses
Free
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
Tips
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
Features
- online video courses
3 wks ago
Airbnb Zoom Backgrounds
free
Stuck inside? Change your view on Zoom, at least, with a variety of backgrounds. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is a Sea Home in Havana, Cuba.
Features
- digital download
Sign In or Register